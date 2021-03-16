e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 65,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $1,902,729.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,152 shares of company stock valued at $13,588,649 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 67.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 73.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 76.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

