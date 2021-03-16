Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.40. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 37,036 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

