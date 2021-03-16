Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.11

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.11 and traded as high as $14.03. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 66,893 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,759 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $421,124.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 224,228 shares of company stock worth $2,971,594 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

