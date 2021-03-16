EBCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EBCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $5.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00049247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.86 or 0.00654317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00071540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00035834 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

