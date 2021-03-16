EchoLink Trading 23.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.45 million and $192,446.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00049940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00669413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00072162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026535 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00036283 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

