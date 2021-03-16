Eden (EDN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $71,183.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 99.1% higher against the dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $71,183.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00651446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00071374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026389 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.