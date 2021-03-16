Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42), but opened at GBX 31 ($0.41). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 31.20 ($0.41), with a volume of 3,268 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £3.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.22.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

