Edgeware Price Hits $0.0237 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $129.81 million and $1.35 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00049225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.41 or 0.00657165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00035730 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,089,660,164 coins and its circulating supply is 5,474,443,861 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

