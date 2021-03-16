Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Edison International by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after purchasing an additional 868,333 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 555,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,360,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE EIX opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.