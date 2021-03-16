Education Ecosystem Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Education Ecosystem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $2.35 million and $104,549.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00049247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.86 or 0.00654317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00071540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00035834 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Token Profile

LEDU is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 tokens. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

