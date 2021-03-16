Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after acquiring an additional 816,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after buying an additional 524,179 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,939,000 after acquiring an additional 386,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.37. 20,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,914. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average of $83.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.