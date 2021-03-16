EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.18 and last traded at $47.58. Approximately 2,498,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,021,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -297.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth $2,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

