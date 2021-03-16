El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 363,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 96,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

