Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Tops $17,503.23 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $17,503.23 and approximately $184.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00024573 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00154493 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars.

