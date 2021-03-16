Eli Lilly and Company Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $14.60 Per Share (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and in a report issued on Saturday, March 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will earn $14.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.50.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

LLY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

NYSE LLY opened at $189.16 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.90 and its 200 day moving average is $167.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 841,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,832,000 after purchasing an additional 240,992 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.