Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $128.70

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.21 billion and $73.39 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $128.70 or 0.00230967 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011404 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 113.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.05 or 0.04770130 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,366,342 coins and its circulating supply is 17,137,504 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.