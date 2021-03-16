Elrond ERD One Day Volume Reaches $2.38 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00453655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00061822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00058969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00115053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00554902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.