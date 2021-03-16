Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.78 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.70 million and a PE ratio of -10.95. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Elys Game Technology news, CEO Michele Ciavarella purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $159,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,971.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.