Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.78 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.70 million and a PE ratio of -10.95. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Elys Game Technology news, CEO Michele Ciavarella purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $159,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,971.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

