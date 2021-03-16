Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Update

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EGMCF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,166. Emgold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold exploration and mine development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in western Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, tungsten, lead, copper, zinc, and other mineral deposits. The company's flagship property is the Golden Arrow consisting of 17 patented claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres; the Buckskin Rawhide East property comprising 48 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 960 acres; the New York Canyon property consisting of 21 patented mineral claims and 60 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 1,500 acres; the Mindora property comprising 12 unpatented and 18 unpatented mining claims; the Buckskin Rawhide West consisting of 21 mineral claims; and the Koegel Rawhide property comprising 36 unpatented lode claims covering an area of 720 acres located in Nevada, the United States.

