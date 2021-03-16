Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) EVP Tracey Lynn Berg Sells 8,500 Shares

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 248,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,874. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Employers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

