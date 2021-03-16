Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $59.13 million and $297,498.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.00460466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00053508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00098275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00569091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

