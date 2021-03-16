Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

