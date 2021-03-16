Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on EHC. Barclays raised Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

