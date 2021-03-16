Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 11th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

ENR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

ENR traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. 450,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,105. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

