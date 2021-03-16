Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) shares fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. 3,182,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,802,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $179.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,519 shares of company stock worth $106,593. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Energous during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Energous during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Energous by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

