Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan Sells 793,570 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of Fisker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92.

NYSE:FSR traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. 9,557,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,284,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.50. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

