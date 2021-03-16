Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Trading Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 1,102,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 399,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Specifically, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $535,492.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,733 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,201. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

ERII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Recovery from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.