Enigma Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $3.35 million and $214,345.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.00392664 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00034527 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.71 or 0.05036923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars.

