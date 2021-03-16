Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Trading Down 8.3%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) shares dropped 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.06 and last traded at $36.24. Approximately 739,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 473,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.
ENVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.
In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,500 shares of company stock worth $2,536,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
