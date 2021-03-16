EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.02

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.02 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 23.70 ($0.31). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 22.75 ($0.30), with a volume of 3,358,168 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £385.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.02.

In related news, insider Farina Khan bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

