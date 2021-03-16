EnterCoin Price Hits $0.0280 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $159,370.89 and approximately $34,889.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00049853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $368.50 or 0.00666043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00071857 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.