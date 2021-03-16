Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Entergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,931,000 after buying an additional 331,712 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1,223.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,636,000 after buying an additional 274,409 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

