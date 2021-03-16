Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director James F. Deutsch Sells 50,000 Shares

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $2,076.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,048,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

