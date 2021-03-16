Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce sales of $95.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.90 million and the highest is $98.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $76.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $371.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.67 million to $382.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $369.13 million, with estimates ranging from $362.29 million to $375.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

EFSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,798.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,040,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 136,208 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,420.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 111,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 104,414 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFSC opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

