Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.43% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $37,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 55,867 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

EFSC traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,738. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

