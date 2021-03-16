Envela (ELA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Envela to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Envela stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Envela alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.