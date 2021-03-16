EOS (EOS) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, EOS has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $3.82 billion and $2.80 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00007127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006390 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,887,655 coins and its circulating supply is 951,387,243 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

