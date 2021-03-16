EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.66% of EPAM Systems worth $132,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE:EPAM opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.75. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $402.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.