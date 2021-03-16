Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $43,606.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,462.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,821 shares of company stock worth $167,932. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $11,335,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 111.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 762,758 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $7,943,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 16.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 620,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 22.4% in the third quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,203 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $916.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

