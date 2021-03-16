ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.64

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.64 and last traded at $104.74, with a volume of 60253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. ePlus’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,143. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,332,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

