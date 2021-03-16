EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.51% of EPR Properties worth $36,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth $35,405,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,186,000 after buying an additional 630,530 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,865,000 after buying an additional 432,387 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $11,138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,298,000 after acquiring an additional 296,168 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

