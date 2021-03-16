Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 16th (AGESY, AHEXY, AHOTF, AMWD, CAR, CNRAF, DRI, FLGZY, MO, MRAAY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 16th:

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating. MKM Partners currently has $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

