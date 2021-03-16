Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 16th (ATUS, BECN, CPCAY, CS, CSLT, CTRN, CWT, DBSDY, DCCPF, DCO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 16th:

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Altice USA Inc alerts:

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.