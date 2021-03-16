Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Trading Down 9.5%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) traded down 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.74. 1,377,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,915,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $272.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.