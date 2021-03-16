Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,840 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,248 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Essent Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,203,000 after purchasing an additional 369,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Essent Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,627,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,251,000 after purchasing an additional 128,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,210,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

ESNT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,103. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

