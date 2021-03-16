Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $25.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,253 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,575,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

