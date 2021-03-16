Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,510 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $293.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.19.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.50.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.