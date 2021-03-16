EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Sell Rating from Societe Generale

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Societe Generale in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of ESLOY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,085. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

