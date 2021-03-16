Ethereum Gold (ETG) One Day Volume Tops $7.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 16th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $439,553.42 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 105.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00651446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00071374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026389 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

