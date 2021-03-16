Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for approximately 3.1% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Etsy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.77. 37,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,080. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

